BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Food trucks are out this weekend as the Bismarck Pop-up Food Truck Festival rolls into town.

Eight food trucks will be parked in the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot all weekend.

Staff say the Pop-Up event is a “taste” of its big brother, the Bismarck Food Truck Festival in September, which features more than double the vendors.

“A lot of these vendors lost out on anywhere from 25 to 30 events last year with fairs being canceled. You know we actually grow our festival line-up, so we’re trying to give them an opportunity to make up for a bad year last year,” said Bismarck Food Truck Festival Organizer Mike Schmitz.

The North Dakota Department of Health will be on site giving free COVID vaccines.

The pop-up event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

