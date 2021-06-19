‘Air Benny’ jumps nearly 25 feet at Dock Dogs event

DEADWOOD, S.D. – A family of dock diving dogs from Burlington known as “Team B” are at it again this weekend at the Wild Bill Days competition in Deadwood.

Bentley, the golden retriever, set a personal record in “Big Air” Friday, jumping 24′ 4″, only to break it moments later, jumping 24′ 6″, according to owner Kayla Wolff.

Bentley and his teammates Bailey and Boston are competing in multiple events throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.