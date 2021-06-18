Rep. Armstrong congratulates Dickinson High School girls softball team on state title victory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., congratulated the Dickinson High School girls softball team for winning the 2021 North Dakota Class A State Championship as he spoke on the floor of the the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

This is their first state championship in program history. Armstrong is a Dickinson native, and graduate of Dickinson High School.

Watch his full remarks here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.