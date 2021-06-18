Advertisement

Rep. Armstrong congratulates Dickinson High School girls softball team on state title victory

Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Rep. Kelly Armstrong(Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.)
By KFYR Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., congratulated the Dickinson High School girls softball team for winning the 2021 North Dakota Class A State Championship as he spoke on the floor of the the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

This is their first state championship in program history. Armstrong is a Dickinson native, and graduate of Dickinson High School.

Watch his full remarks here.

