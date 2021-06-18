No fireworks ban in Ward County, for now

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – This week Burleigh and Morton counties both put in place fireworks bans.

Ward County said they will not implement a fireworks ban, for now.

But that does not necessarily mean they will be allowed this Independence Day.

There is still a burn ban in place which follows the fire index.

No fireworks are allowed if that index is above high.

Ward County Emergency services said they have been in talks with local fire departments and have decided not to add any additional bans at this time.

“We don’t want to go through with a full ban especially when we are a few weeks out yet because we don’t know what could happen with the precipitation. If we were to just follow the burn ban as we have it now fireworks wouldn’t be allowed to be used,” said Ward County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Wiechmann.

They said they will keep an eye on drought conditions and precipitation levels between now and then.

No fireworks are allowed to be used in Minot city limits at any time.

