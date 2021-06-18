Minot veterinarian is state’s first certified Wildlife Rehabilitator

MINOT, N.D. – One of the Souris Valley Animal Shelter’s newest veterinarians recently became the state’s first certified Wildlife Rehabilitator.

Dr. Logan Wood also works at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

He received his Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator this month through the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council.

He said his goal in this role is to reintroduce animals back into the wild.

Wood has training in triage, physiology, legislature, and medication administration in addition to at least 100 licensing hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.