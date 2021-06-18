Advertisement

Dickinson’s Bakken BBQ kicks off Friday

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s barbecue a cook-off organizers say you don’t want to miss.

Dickinson’s annual Bakken BBQ kicks off Friday outside the West River Ice Center.

Organizers say members of 37 local companies will be dishing out their best brisket, ribs and more for the community to taste. A panel of judges will rate the barbecue and crown a champion.

There will be a live auction and activities for kids The money raised will go towards Make-A-Wish among other local charities.

“It’s amazing because these companies, they donate all this food and their time, and you’ll have the opportunity to walk around to every company and try their food,” said Jackie Jenkin and Tiffany Steiner, Bakken BBQ Co-founder.

“This would be my sixth year actually participating in it, won it four years ago, and won it last year with chuck roast, so hoping to defend it this year,” said David Mendez, past Bakken BBQ champion.

Organizers say this is the first year first responders will be cooking. Admission fees are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages nine to 15, and free for those eight and under.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

