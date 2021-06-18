Bismarck’s farmer’s market returns for 2021 season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer’s returned and so have farmer’s markets, including Bismarck’s very own BisMarket.

The market operated last year during the pandemic, but this year, locals look forward to a busier season.

Every week, vendors gather on Sweet Avenue between the Municipal Ballpark and Kiwanis Park.

There, residents can find locally produced foods, handmade crafts and live music Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., now through October.

