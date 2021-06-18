Bismarck artist creates free platform for other artist to showcase their talent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What started as some high school kids performing out of the basement of their home has now grown into a platform to help other young artists showcase their talents on stage.

In My House is a platform that provides affordable events to promote artists who may not have the means to support their vision; or who want to expand their reach.

Tacos and Pinball are just one of the many bands a part of In My House, and group members say they joined because it gave them an opportunity to perform.

Alex Delzer and Tacos and Pinball are gearing up for their next show, and it’s all been made possible by In My House.

“It’s such a cool opportunity because Ty gets the venue. He’s hosting all of it, you know, he gets all the bands together, and so for someone like me and the group that I’m in, it’s really nice because we just practice and show up and play,” said Tacos and Pinball singer Alex Delzer.

Ty Farnsworth started In My House, or IMH, about five years ago to give an artist like Delzer a platform.

“North Dakota, in general, is very country heavy, and a lot of our artist are pop artist, hip-hop artist, alternative artist, who really didn’t have a place to perform when we started doing this, so we created a platform for them,” MH Creative Director Ty Farnsworth.

Since moving out of the basement, Farnsworth says the artist have been performing at parks, but this year they are going bigger, putting on their IMH Festival at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

“Wanting to be larger and also wanting to pay the artist and bring in a little income, we decided to look around for venues that we could potentially sell a bunch of tickets to,” said Farnsworth.

Tacos and Pinball are just one of the 10 artists performing at IMH Fest.

“Both nights are going to be absolutely killer, like the people who are before us on our night are just phenomenal, the people who are there the night before, I’m stoked to go and be an audience member of this thing. This is going to be so fun,” said Delzer.

IMH Festival is from June 25 to June 26 at Belle Mehus Auditorium.

IMH Creative Director Ty Farnsworth says with their roughly 35 artists combined, they’ve received more than 100,000 plays on Spotify.

