Advertisement

Airports receive federal aid to counter pandemic struggles

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Nine North Dakota airports got more help as they continue to try to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The Tioga Municipal Airport Authority received $13,000, and the Parshall Municipal Airport Authority received $9,000.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“We would have been fine without it, but being we were offered it, it helped out,” said Tioga Airport Authority President Chris Norgaard.

The money was recently distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck
Minot Stabbing
Police investigating stabbing in NW Minot hotel
Firefighters respond to Bismarck apartment fire
Woman arrested for helping inmates escape from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center
Audit shows DSU missing more than $300,000 in documentation

Latest News

“You’re a monster.”: Barnesville woman sentenced for murdering foster child
ND Indian Youth Leadership Academy
ND Indian Youth Leadership Academy
Difficult decisions coming for producers
Difficult decisions coming for producers
Bismarck’s farmer’s market returns for 2021 season