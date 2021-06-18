Airports receive federal aid to counter pandemic struggles

MINOT, N.D. – Nine North Dakota airports got more help as they continue to try to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The Tioga Municipal Airport Authority received $13,000, and the Parshall Municipal Airport Authority received $9,000.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“We would have been fine without it, but being we were offered it, it helped out,” said Tioga Airport Authority President Chris Norgaard.

The money was recently distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

