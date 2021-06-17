Advertisement

Woman arrested for helping inmates escape from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman was arrested by Dickinson police for assisting in the escape of two inmates from the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Police say 38-year-old Elizabeth Yost drove inmates Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue from the area where they escaped and dropped them off to the northwest of Dickinson.

Police say the inmates were found in a tree row, where they were captured and taken back into custody yesterday without incident.

Yost has been charged with two counts of accomplice, which is a Class C felony.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape itself continues.

