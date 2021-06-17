Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men have been apprehended by law enforcement that Bismarck police say are linked to a string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck.

Officers say 32-year-old Jacob Nimz, with no known address, and 37-year-old Steven Bruhn of Bismarck are accused of assaulting and robbing a resident on the 900 block of Riverview Avenue on June 10th.

On June 11th, a resident living on the 1900 block of North 11th Street told police Nimz kicked in her apartment door while holding a gun, demanded drugs, stole her vehicle, and fled.

On June 12th, officers say Nimz returned to the second apartment and forced a resident to leave with him. Officers add the victim escaped when Nimz went back into the apartment.

The affidavit says Nimz eluded capture after each incident. He was finally caught after leading police on a chase in South Dakota. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and assault, and is being held in the Brown County, SD jail.

Bruhn was arrested Wednesday in Bismarck and is charged with robbery and assault in the June 10th incident. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

