State health department to launch HIV Prevention and Care Board

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health announced that they plan to launch an HIV Prevention and Care Board.

According to leadership, the board’s goal is to develop a 2023 through 2027 plan to eliminate HIV in the United States.

They said they will hold a virtual town hall on June 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get input from the public and to introduce the board.

“We will be inviting people to join our board and have a chance to get feedback on some of our HIV prevention strategies going on in the state,” said Alicia Belay, a public health specialist in the NDDoH Health Equity Office.

You can find a link to the virtual meeting here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.