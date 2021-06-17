Advertisement

State health department to launch HIV Prevention and Care Board

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health announced that they plan to launch an HIV Prevention and Care Board.

According to leadership, the board’s goal is to develop a 2023 through 2027 plan to eliminate HIV in the United States.

They said they will hold a virtual town hall on June 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get input from the public and to introduce the board.

“We will be inviting people to join our board and have a chance to get feedback on some of our HIV prevention strategies going on in the state,” said Alicia Belay, a public health specialist in the NDDoH Health Equity Office.

You can find a link to the virtual meeting here.

