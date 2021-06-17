Sports Spotlight: Tymber Boldt

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Accomplishing a goal often fulfills a life-long dream. This week’s Sports Spotlight has been able to make some of those goals a reality.

Flasher is home to Tymber Boldt, she is one of the state’s top Class B volleyball players. Being from a small town meant her first chance to compete came early.

“Growing up in Flasher, you get opportunities to start at a really young age. It didn’t really hit me until about junior high how much I love the game,” said Boldt.

Her love for the game helped put her in a position to continue onto the collegiate level. The game may be her passion, but she knows goals don’t always need to be unattainable.

Boldt said: “I have learned that when I create a goal you have to make it measurable. You have to say ‘all right I’m going to go into the gym this many times a week. I’m going to commit myself to working out this many times a week’, or watching film, watching other players, learning from other people.”

It’s safe to say those were measurable for Boldt.

“I created a few ones. Goals to make the all-state team, one to make this Optimist All-Star match, and being able to get those has been amazing, and being able to play at the collegiate level as well, is just so exciting,” said Boldt.

Boldt reached those high school goals now she’ll move her focus to the University of Jamestown, a place that seems like the perfect fit.

“I heard back from Coach Hegerle over email, set up a tour. I got to actually play in open gym with the girls, and just being there that day, I mean it was my first in-person tour, my first time playing with the team, but I just knew,” said Boldt.

Heading to one of the top programs in the NAIA, Boldt knows she won’t be the “top dog” anymore.

“I have a lot to learn,” said Boldt. “You know I’m coming from a small Class B school where I’m like ‘yeah I’m top-dog, I’m one of the best’ or ‘you know I’ve worked really hard and earned a lot’, I think at the same time I know I have a lot to learn and I’m just excited to be coached and molded into the best athlete I can become.”

Tymber’s love of science earned her a college scholarship. She was a finalist for the Regeneron Society of Science Talent Search. Boldt was the first student in North Dakota to be a finalist for this national award since 2012.

