Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing in NW Minot hotel

Minot Stabbing
Minot Stabbing(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at the northwest hotel in Minot.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the 65-year-old male victim was stabbed inside of a hotel room and then fled to a common area where they received aid from hotel staff and guests.

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the attack was committed by acquaintances of the victim.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood

Latest News

American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
Retirement Planning Mistakes
Retirement Planning Mistakes
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party