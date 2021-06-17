Police investigating stabbing in NW Minot hotel

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at the northwest hotel in Minot.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the 65-year-old male victim was stabbed inside of a hotel room and then fled to a common area where they received aid from hotel staff and guests.

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the attack was committed by acquaintances of the victim.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

