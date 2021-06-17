Peacock Feathers Photos: Capturing the beauty of South Dakota

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. - Moving to a new state can be scary. Moving from a city to a small town can be frightening.

But that’s exactly what one South Dakota couple did.

When Wendy Peacock and her husband moved from her hometown of Sioux City, Iowa, to his hometown of Bison, S.D., Wendy made a life-changing decision.

She decided not to get a job.

Instead, she snapped up a new hobby that’s helped her feel at home in her new state.

Wendy Peacock drives gravel roads like this a few times a week.

“I’ll go out and wander and I always take my camera with,” she said.

Through her lens, she captures the beauty of the northern plains. Photography is a new hobby, one she picked up when she and her husband moved here.

“I came to this teeny town and it’s not like I didn’t know what I was getting into, but it’s hard,” she explained.

Last year, a friend asked her to take pictures at a wedding; Wendy hasn’t put her camera down since.

“Then my dad died, so it means so much to me. I go out and take pictures, and I talk to my dad. It’s my time with my dad. He always called my pictures my ‘pretty pictures,’” she recalled.

Her pretty pictures include small town scenes, wildlife, prairie flowers and her favorite: sunsets.

“The sunsets out here are just beautiful and I’m not exactly a morning person, so I miss a lot of sunrises, but I’m sure they’re just as beautiful,” said Peacock with a laugh.

What she knows for sure, is photography is a beautiful and creative outlet that’s helped this city girl feel right at home in rural South Dakota.

