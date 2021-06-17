Advertisement

Noem OKs holiday for state workers in honor of Juneteenth

South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem at a campaign event in Valdosta, Ga. (file)
South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem at a campaign event in Valdosta, Ga. (file)(WALB)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has declared Friday a holiday for state workers in honor of Juneteenth.

Noem said her decision is in response to legislation signed Thursday by President Joe Biden establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

It’s meant to remember June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. That was about 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Noem says she “hopes state employees take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful South Dakota weather on their day off.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck
Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood

Latest News

Local community activists said the federal government recognizing Juneteenth Day is a step...
Minot community activists respond to federal recognition of Juneteenth Day
The Minot Police Department honored two local residents Thursday who helped save a man's life...
Minot Police recognize Good Samaritans for life-saving efforts
Flaring
Companies requesting ‘venting’ to ‘flaring’ to avoid wildfires
St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church
Group hopes to add Bismarck church to National Register of Historic Places