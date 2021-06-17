Minot Police recognize Good Samaritans for life-saving efforts

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department honored two local residents Thursday who helped save a man’s life after he was stabbed.

Last September, Clayton Mattern and Tanner Schock were at a party when a fight broke out and the man was severely injured.

Both say they didn’t know the victim before that evening, but that didn’t stop Tanner from rushing him to the Trinity E.R.

On the way there Clayton used his own shirt to stop the man’s bleeding which Minot PD said helped save his life.

Mattern received the Life Saving Award and Tanner Schock received the Good Samaritan award for their actions.

Both men said they were not looking for recognition, and hope this helps inspire others to also give help when it’s needed.

“Nobody really does it to be recognized. You just kind of have to do it because it needs to happen,” said Mattern.

“I want to set an example for kids in the future that are maybe at these types of events to step forward and take action,” said Schock.

Both men thanked the Minot Police Department for their response and granting them the awards.

