Minot community activists respond to federal recognition of Juneteenth Day

Local community activists said the federal government recognizing Juneteenth Day is a step...
Local community activists said the federal government recognizing Juneteenth Day is a step forward.
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – President Joe Biden officially made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday Thursday.

The holiday commemorates June 19, the day that thousands of enslaved Black Americans were freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

As of Thursday, 49 of the 50 states, including North Dakota, and Washington, D.C. formally recognize Juneteenth.

Local community activists said the federal government also recognizing the day is a step forward.

“There is some change that needs to take place. This is just one of the many changes that have been recognized, so that was my initial reaction. I was excited but that brings so much work still to be done,” said Minot community activist Ernest Usher.

There will be a Juneteenth celebration in Minot this weekend at the old Kmart parking lot.

