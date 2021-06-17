Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood

Latest News

American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Retirement Planning Mistakes
Retirement Planning Mistakes
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years