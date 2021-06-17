Group hopes to add Bismarck church to National Register of Historic Places

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church on the 600 block of North Fourth Street has been nominated for a National Register of Historic Places designation.

The church was built in 1949 and the proposal reports that it represents the broader image of the community at that time. The church also contains the bell from the steamboat Red Cloud and the windows are made from glass salvaged from churches bombed in World War II.

“I don’t believe I have ever seen a church window that incorporates the state seal of any state. I think it is really quite remarkable,” said Amy Sakariassen, chair of Bismarck’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Metcalf Archeological Consultant’s members submitted the nomination to the State Historic Preservation Office for review and hope to bring the proposal before the public on August 27. Members also say listing the church as an historic place will not place restrictions on the property owner.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.