Bottineau County Fair celebrates 132 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Thursday was opening day for the Bottineau County Fair.

The Bottineau County Fair is celebrating its 132 anniversary this weekend, ready to bring the community together once again.

Fairgoers said this year’s fair isn’t something you want to miss.

“It gets funner every single year because you get older, and you want to do more things,” said Skylar Glein, who is attending the fair.

“It is a really fun time, and they get really great bands and stuff, so I recommend everyone coming out,” said Rachael Buss, a vendor.

After having to modify the event last year due to the pandemic, organizers said they plan to make this one the best year yet.

“It’s all about the community really and making sure we put on a good event for the families and make it a family friendly fair. We have a lot of great entertainment, great exhibits, a lot of livestock shows going on, and we have a very nice carnival on our grounds,” said Fair Board President Andy Windtermute.

Whether you are there for the animals or the rides, there is always memories to be made.

“Always just spending time with my family, hanging out with siblings, finding friends, running around, going on fair rides and eating fair food,” said Hazel Moen, another fair attendee.

Bring the community and those around together since 1889.

The Bottineau County Fair goes through June 20.

For a full list of events and information, check out this link.

