Advertisement

Audit shows DSU missing more than $300,000 in documentation

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A recent state audit of Dickinson State University showed the institution was missing documents for the purchase of goods and services that totaled $334,705.

The audit included seven purchases in the last two years that had missing documentation. The audit stated the primary cause of the missing documents was due to staff turnover.

“Procurement continues to be an issue in the University System,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “The procurement process is important to follow because it provides an opportunity for healthy competition from multiple vendors to secure the greatest value for taxpayers.”

State law requires universities to keep documentation of all items that purchased.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Two men arrested in connection with string of robberies, assaults, and a kidnapping in Bismarck
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood

Latest News

American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
Retirement Planning Mistakes
Retirement Planning Mistakes
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
EV Tailgate Party
American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes
American Ribeye and Creamy Garlic Potatoes