World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood

By Joe Skurzewski
Updated: 3 hours ago
UNDERWOOD, N.D. – The discovery of what is believed to be a World War I ordnance caused authorities to evacuate part of the town of Underwood for more than three hours Tuesday afternoon.

McLean County Dispatcher James Valandra said around 1 p.m. they received a call from an Underwood resident who had been cleaning his father’s house and found an old mortar round.

The man said he was unsure whether it was live, and had moved the item to his car, according to the dispatcher.

Valandra said the Bismarck Bomb Squad and Minot Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew were called to Underwood. He said a one-block radius was evacuated around the area of 2nd Street and Lincoln Avenue in Underwood as a precaution.

Investigators identified the item as an anti-personnel 75-millimeter mortar round, according to Valandra.

He said the EOD crew took partial custody of the ordnance, which was taken to a nearby landfill and detonated in place.

Underwood Fire assisted in the response.

No civilians or personnel were hurt in the incident. The evacuation was lifted around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

