Wishek Guard Construction Training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Tri-County Fairgrounds and Speedway near Wishek is getting some upgrades courtesy of the National Guard.

The 815th Engineer Company is building a new roadway, bathrooms and parking lot through the guard’s Civil Assistance Project.

The guard says the goal of the project is to offer construction training while benefiting local communities.

Lieutenant Nash Bettenhause says he’s originally from the area and knows that their support is appreciated.

“It’s just great to see a big Guard presence in a small town like Wishek where we only got 900 population. So the businesses they see us around and they like the presence of sixty Guard guys coming through,” said Lieutenant Bettenhause.

While the community will benefit from their work, the engineers also get valuable hands-on construction time. It’s an experience some say they’ve never had before.

“I did go to school for engineering for the military, but civilian-wise I don’t have any engineering background. We were able to utilize the construction background my soldiers have to pretty much put this entire project together from scratch,” said Second Lieutenant Amanda Tang.

Construction is expected to last until early July.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.