Williston teachers, school board strike deal

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Education Association narrowly avoided an impasse by striking a deal on the remaining four terms with the Williston Basin School Board on Tuesday.

The two-year deal included a reduction-in-force procedure and an extracurricular pay schedule.

At first, both sides repeated the same talking points, with neither side willing to move on those issues, but after caucusing, both sides were able to give and take.

The association and the school board said they are happy to finally reach an agreement.

”Definitely pleased that we could come to an agreement with the teacher’s association tonight, and (the board is) excited to get District Seven off on a good start,” said board negotiator Chris Jundt.

We’re happy to get those big items - reduction-in-force and the extra duties schedule. It’s a big weight lifted off the shoulders of the teachers,” said association negotiator Matt Liebel.

The full agreement is expected to be signed by Liebel and Jundt Wednesday. Both sides will need to hold a ratification meeting within the next five days

