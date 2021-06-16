Underwood man reacts to finding World War I ordnance

UNDERWOOD, N.D. – Your News Leader reported Tuesday that part of the town of Underwood had to be evacuated for a few hours after a resident found what’s believed to be a World War I ordnance.

While cleaning his late uncle’s home, Kyle Farley said he discovered a mortar shell.

With his knowledge of military history, he was quick to identify what it was and that it was dated back to the first world war.

Farley took the device to his car, hoping to get it appraised or looked at.

But Farley said he noticed it did not seem to be “de-activated” and, not knowing whether it was live, immediately called the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

“I wasn’t really thinking a lot. You know, the only thing I was thinking was you know if this thing was to go off in my car, I wouldn’t know how to explain it to my insurance company,” said Farley.

McLean County deputies, volunteer firefighters, the Bismarck Bomb Squad, an explosive team from Minot Air Force Base, and Underwood Fire responded.

Airmen took the mortar and had it destroyed.

Farley said he was relieved to have it out of his house.

