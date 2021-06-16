Pro’s Pointer #7

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What’s the most important factor when picking a fishing lure? Color may not be at the top of the list, but it is the subject of this week’s fishing tip.

Johnnie Candle takes us back to 2003, in our silver anniversary season of Johnnie’s Pro’s Pointers.

Johnnie Candle (from 2003), “When it comes to color now days how do we know where to start? The lure manufactures have made it almost overwhelming and every time I go to the tackle shop, I see another color that I don’t have in my tackle box yet.”

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, “In addition to all of the manufactures colors the custom painting craze has become a really big deal.

Although I’ve never done it yet, it must be a lot of fun to sit in the garage with an air brush dream up some crazy creations. However, if Yogi Berra was a fisherman, he might have said something like this.

Color doesn’t matter until it matters. What I mean by that is I feel the size, shape and action of a lure is far more important in getting strikes than the color but there are times when the color does matter. In those instances, I’m reminded of a conversation with Daryl Christenson in 2003, when this tip first aired, where he was asked.”

Johnnie (from 2003), “Daryl, why did you use silver and blue lures when we faced some of the dirtiest water conditions we’ve ever seen in a tournament? Daryl’s answer was simply this, ‘I’ve never seen a minnow turn fire tiger just because the water got muddy.’

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

