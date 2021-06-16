Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (6/15 9:45 PM): Dickinson Police Department, Stark and Dunn County Sheriff’s Departments, and ND Highway Patrol located and brought both Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue back into custody. They were found four miles northwest of Dickinson on Tuesday evening.

According to officers, McCleary had an extensive criminal history and had previously escaped from the facility on May 1. He had been sentenced to serve one year in jail yesterday.

Officers also say Hogue has a criminal history including assaults, terrorizing, thefts and fleeing.

The men had removed an interior metal screen and broke a window in the second level of the jail to escape over the roof, according to Stark County deputies.

Dickinson police say two inmates have escaped from the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue were last seen wearing orange inmate clothing and may also have light T-shirts.

Officers believe they could be on foot along I-94 and ask anyone that sees them to call 911 immediately and NOT approach the men.

