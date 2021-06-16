Advertisement

North Dakota Officials Support Federal Judge’s Ruling on Oil and Gas Leasing

Oil well
Oil well(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota officials are applauding a federal judge who blocked the Biden Administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases.

The president signed the moratorium on his first day in office.

13 states, including Montana, filed a lawsuit, arguing the president’s moratorium is an abuse of power that would cost them money and jobs.

Biden’s intent was to help curb the climate crisis, but U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ordered a preliminary injunction to hear more arguments on the merits of the case, saying there’s not much of an explanation for halting the leases.

“We’re glad to see the Louisiana judge is putting a stop to the Biden Administration’s failure to follow the law on leasing of public lands. For some reason, the administration seems to want to limit the ability to produce energy in this country, so I think it’s a good move,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation all supported the move, saying the decision is a welcome one.

