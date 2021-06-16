ND Human Services raising awareness of elder abuse

MINOT, N.D. – According to the Aging Services Division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services, they received nearly 2,500 reports of suspected abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of vulnerable adults in 2020.

With World Elder Abuse Awareness Day being Tuesday, they want to remind the public to be on the lookout for signs of abuse.

Some of those include changes in behavior or new bruises and scars.

They say once you do suspect abuse to contact them by phone or email right away.

“If we see something, we should say something, report it. We want to get in there and help people seek out services or support to keep them in their homes and keep them safe,” said Michelle Gayette, Aging Services Division Assistant Director.

They said that most of the time when an adult is abused, it is by someone they know or has authority over them.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.