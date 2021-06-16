MSU Summer Theatre premieres 56th season with world of pure imagination

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State University Summer Theatre program is welcoming back audiences to a world of pure imagination for the opening show of their 56th season.

Tuesday night performers and crew completed their final dress rehearsal of their production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka which opens Wednesday night.

After having to cancel their performances last year, actors have spent the last two weeks bringing these beloved characters to life with their own twists.

“I didn’t really want to take a stab at looking at the Johnny Depp version or the Gene wilder version, more or less taking a very creative approach and seeing what new things can come and capitalizing on that,” said Jared Kolles, who plays the Title character Willy Wonka.

A full-fledged musical production, these actors are taking on more for their characters than in film versions.

“He has a lot of singing while dancing so it’s kind of hard to make it sound good while you’re doing all those dance moves. So I’ve really had to work on my breathing and making sure it’s a good deep breath so I can support my notes enough while dancing,” said May Nash, who plays Charlie Bucket.

Performers like Faith Klick even traveled from Wisconsin to participate in this year’s season.

I’ve never worked out of the state before, so this is a brand-new experience for me, I get to live with my castmates which was super nice. But it’s really nice to get close to people like that, and get to work with them 24-7,” said Klick, who plays Mrs. Gloop.

Some young performers are joining for the very first time.

“My mom auditioned and so I auditioned too and it would be a pretty good chance if I got in my mom would get in too. I’ve done a bunch of dances with dance teachers but this is my first summer theatre,” said seven- year-old ensemble member Bridget Romich.

Director Joel Shoura said he hopes the community will enjoy this unique take on a classic story.

“At its heart that is theatre, right? We just have to put aside reality sometimes and just let ourselves get swept away in imaginative worlds and the action that’s going on,” said Shoura.

Wrapping up rehearsals one tap at a time.

This is the first of three shows planned for the season and Willy Wonka will end its run on June 26.

You won’t have to open a Wonka bar to get tickets to this production, you can get yours online here, or you can contact the box office at 858-3228. You can also find more showtimes on the programs Facebook pages here and here.

