Middle, high school students gear up for some welding at their STEM camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of middle and high school students are putting on helmets and fusing their math skills to learn how to weld.

Sparks are flying physically and mentally as BSC STEM Camp students use their math skills to properly bind pieces of metal together.

“I’m mainly working on getting the beads straight. So like in the big manufacturing companies that grade you on how well you can put down a bead and how uniform and straight it is,” said 15-year-old Tyler Schneider.

In the camp, students learn how to weld, basic math concepts and more.

“There so many safety things; earplugs, safety glasses, gloves, a coat, welding hood,” said 13-year-old Noah Kottenbrock.

Welding Instructor Kyle Mattson says he hopes all his students recognize the art behind welding.

“Everyone seems to express their admiration for welding, and they like the art behind it. So, it’s really nice to see how they can express a little bit of their individuality and craftsmanship into what they build,” said Mattson.

This is one of three BSC STEM Camps this summer.

The other two are in cybersecurity and the medical field.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.