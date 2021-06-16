Mandan Park Board discusses dog park concerns

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Park Board officials met Monday to find ways to make Mandan’s dog park safer after residents asked for the park to be divided by animal temperament.

After surveying residents that use the dog park, officials determined that there was no clear consensus whether the park should be divided by animal temperament, by size, or at all. They said, however, that many comments focused on people properly managing their animals.

“You may not think you have an aggressive dog, but there are rules in place for that. There are outlets people can reach out to, our Mandan Police Department is one of them,” said Mandan Park Board president Wade Meschke.

The Mandan Park Board decided against separating the park at this time, but plan to address some of the concerns revealed in the survey in the fall by relandscaping or by adding another dog park on the North side of town.

