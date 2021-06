MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The drought has prompted Mandan city leaders to ban fireworks within city limits until further notice.

The Fourth of July fireworks display following the rodeo at Dakota Centennial Park is still authorized.

Firefighters will be on standby.

You can still buy fireworks. For more information, visit cityofmandan.com/news.

