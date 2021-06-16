Fireworks banned in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extreme drought is cutting into Fourth of July traditions. Today the Morton County Commission joined Mandan in issuing a ban on fireworks in the county through July 5th, which is also the last date fireworks are allowed by state law.

The commission made the decision based on the advice of rural fire chiefs. However, public displays approved by permits issued from the Morton County Sheriff’s office will still be allowed.

The commission added it would reassess the ban should the area receive significant rain. The penalty for violating the ban is a possible sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

