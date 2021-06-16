Advertisement

Fireworks banned in Morton County

(AP Images)
By Monica Hannan
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extreme drought is cutting into Fourth of July traditions. Today the Morton County Commission joined Mandan in issuing a ban on fireworks in the county through July 5th, which is also the last date fireworks are allowed by state law.

The commission made the decision based on the advice of rural fire chiefs. However, public displays approved by permits issued from the Morton County Sheriff’s office will still be allowed.

The commission added it would reassess the ban should the area receive significant rain. The penalty for violating the ban is a possible sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood
Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days

Latest News

After having to cancel their performances last year, actors have spent the last two weeks...
MSU Summer Theatre premieres 56th season with world of pure imagination
Oil well
North Dakota Officials Support Federal Judge’s Ruling on Oil and Gas Leasing
Catalytic converter engraving
Local businesses team up to stop catalytic converter theft
Bismarck police capture three youths who escaped from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan
Governor Burgum
State leaders choose to not allocate federal money in face of controversial new law