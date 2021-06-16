Dickinson’s jail considers safety enhancements after inmates escape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It is a correction center’s worst nightmare that caught everyone by surprise.

“An office worker had just come out this door and seen our captain running,” said Doris Songer, Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center Operations Administrator.

Songer says the worker jokingly shouted, “we have a runner,” at the captain, not realizing he was running after two inmates who had escaped.

“And he turned and said something like, ‘Did you see which direction they went?’” said Songer.

Inmates Joshua McCleary and Kristopher Hogue escaped Tuesday afternoon and for McCleary, it was his second escape attempt. Songer says the men went through a window, exited onto the roof, and jumped to the ground.

They were later found on foot by authorities and taken back into custody.

“Our concern was public safety,” said Songer.

Songer says because of the incident they’re looking at some security enhancements.

The correction center may add more razor wire to the roof among other things.

“We could put bars on the outside of the windows instead of two layers, then you have your plexiglass, you got your glass and then put bars on the outside of the window,” said Songer.

It is still being investigated how the men removed the plexiglass layer to then break the glass layer. Songer is just thankful for law enforcement’s help in getting the inmates back to jail safely.

“Police department and the sheriff’s department, dispatch, everybody that was involved,” said Songer.

The men are now on observation detention. They are being charged with escape and had their bond hearings Wednesday.

