COVID: 2.2% 14-day avg.; 264 total active; 47.1% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 6/16, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.2%. In total, there have been 110,492 confirmed cases and 1,522 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 25 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 5 ICU beds occupied. 264 cases remain active. 50.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.1% reported as fully vaccinated.

There have been 611,511 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

