Advertisement

COVID: 2.2% 14-day avg.; 264 total active; 47.1% fully vaccinated

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine...
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
By KFYR Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 6/16, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.2%. In total, there have been 110,492 confirmed cases and 1,522 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 25 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 5 ICU beds occupied. 264 cases remain active. 50.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.1% reported as fully vaccinated.

There have been 611,511 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood
BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota

Latest News

The Delta variant that ravaged India and is now dominant in the United Kingdom has been changed...
Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern