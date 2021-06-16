Advertisement

Burleigh County bans fireworks

(WECT)
By Hayley Boland
Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County has banned the use of fireworks within the county, effective immediately.

Burleigh County Rural Fire Chiefs support the ban due to current drought conditions and fire activity in the area.

Public display and commercial use of fireworks are still allowed with an approved permit.

Violating this ban is a Class B misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail, and $1,500 fine.

