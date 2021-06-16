Advertisement

Burgum, Goehring to host town hall meetings to discuss drought conditions, response

Farming equipment
(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday for farmers and ranchers to discuss challenges they face with extreme drought conditions.

The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GovernorDougBurgum/.

For information on drought relief resources, visit www.ndresponse.gov.

WASHBURN

WHEN: 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 16

WHERE: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 2576 8th St. SW

RUGBY

WHEN: 10 a.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Coffee Cottage Café, 106 Hwy 2 SE

MEDORA

WHEN: 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates who escaped from Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center brought back into custody
Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
World War I ordnance
World War I ordnance prompts temporary evacuation in Underwood
BREAKING: 2.6 magnitude earthquake in South Dakota

Latest News

World War I ordnance
Underwood man reacts to finding World War I ordnance
Mandan Park Board discusses dog park concerns
Cocoa & Patti
ND Today Adopt A Pets are Cocoa & Patti
Staying on Track with Eating
Staying on Track with Eating