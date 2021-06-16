Burgum, Goehring to host town hall meetings to discuss drought conditions, response
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday for farmers and ranchers to discuss challenges they face with extreme drought conditions.
The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GovernorDougBurgum/.
For information on drought relief resources, visit www.ndresponse.gov.
WASHBURN
WHEN: 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 16
WHERE: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 2576 8th St. SW
RUGBY
WHEN: 10 a.m. CT Thursday, June 17
WHERE: Coffee Cottage Café, 106 Hwy 2 SE
MEDORA
WHEN: 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT Thursday, June 17
WHERE: Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave.
