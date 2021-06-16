Burgum, Goehring to host town hall meetings to discuss drought conditions, response

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday for farmers and ranchers to discuss challenges they face with extreme drought conditions.

The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GovernorDougBurgum/.

For information on drought relief resources, visit www.ndresponse.gov.

WASHBURN

WHEN: 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 16

WHERE: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 2576 8th St. SW

RUGBY

WHEN: 10 a.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Coffee Cottage Café, 106 Hwy 2 SE

MEDORA

WHEN: 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT Thursday, June 17

WHERE: Medora Community Center, 465 Pacific Ave.

