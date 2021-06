BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake shook at 5:11 p.m. Central Time about 9 miles northeast of Quinn, South Dakota.

Quinn is about 55 miles east of Rapid City.

The USGS ShakeMap confirmed the quake was about 3 miles deep in a remote area. There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

