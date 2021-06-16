Advertisement

Bismarck police capture three youths who escaped from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police have captured three individuals who escaped from the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan on Tuesday.

The ND Department of Corrections says the individuals got into a contractor’s vehicle that was left unlocked with the keys in it during supervised recreation.

Staff were unsuccessful in stopping the youths from driving away and alerted law enforcement.

Bismarck police say they found the vehicle in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue around 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday. The juveniles then hid in another car around the 600 block of West Bowen Avenue where police confronted the individuals who then took off in different directions.

Police say around noon, two of the individuals were caught near West Bowen Avenue and one was caught near South Central High School. All three individuals are back in custody.

The ND Highway Patrol transported the juveniles back to the YCC.

The public was not immediately alerted to the escape because of the short time to resecure the individuals according to Department of Corrections staff.

