Area medical staff get hands-on training in DECON

MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health, along with other area hospitals, took part in special decontamination training Tuesday afternoon. Your News Leader headed to the training to learn more about being better equipped to save lives.

Learning how to safely protect yourself and a potential patient in a hazardous situation was the focus of the team training session.

“This training will help our team be better prepared to respond to that type of emergency, know the ins and outs, work together as a team, and be more prepared to be there for our community,” said Kris Weber with Trinity Health.

These medical workers learned how to protect themselves from chemicals like anhydrous ammonia, something commonly used in the state’s agriculture industry.

“Those chemicals that we are potentially talking about are not just in the larger cities. They are moving on the highways. They’re moving on the railroad systems. They’re stored in facilities rural areas,” said Derek Hanson with Hartland Medical Group.

This type of incident hits close to home for Minot, as a train carrying this type of chemical derailed in 2002, killing one person and sending many to the hospital.

Area medical staff are taking what they learn back to their region.

“In those smaller hospitals you need to know how to do that, and if they can’t, we need to be prepared on how to communicate with each other on those instances is very important too,” said Cory Schuh with CHI St. Alexius Devils Lake.

The regional training was made possible through a grant from the federal government. Providers from Kenmare, Bottineau, and Devils Lake are just a few who attend the training.

