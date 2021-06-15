Young people developing heart inflammation after mRNA COVID vaccines, still rare

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Young people, ages 16 to 24, are developing heart inflammation in greater numbers than expected after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The condition is called myocarditis. It happens when the heart becomes inflamed due to an immune response from either the virus or, in recent cases, the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control says, so far, more than 475 out of 311 million people in the U.S. 30 years old and younger have developed the condition after getting vaccinated.

“We are still trying to understand a lot about this. This is fairly new data. One of the reasons why a young person might be affected is just because their immune response might be more strong. I don’t think it should scare people a whole lot that the vaccine is not safe,” said Sanford Health Interventional Cardiologist Nayan Desai.

Although the condition can be deadly, most cases have been mild. Doctor Nayan Desai says to look out for chest pain and shortness of breath, which usually happens 48 to 72 hours after vaccination. The CDC is currently coordinating an investigation into myocarditis after vaccination with the FDA.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.