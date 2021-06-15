Advertisement

Williston Tourism Numbers expected to rebound with summer events planned

Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau
By Michael Anthony
Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - With a number of events planned in Williston for the next couple of months, the Convention and Visitors Bureau is expecting a big tourism season.

Williston saw large crowds this weekend for Miss North Dakota and the Tru-Wealth Financial Baseball Tournament.

Executive Director Amy Krueger says it’s thanks to vaccination efforts that the city is able to return to a fairly normal events schedule.

With the Upper Missouri Valley Fair and Summer Nights on Main on the horizon, Krueger expects Williston to reap the benefits.

“Obviously any time we can bring additional people to town, it creates economic growth and it’s good for the Williston community,” said Krueger

Krueger says she hopes the northern border will open up later this year, as Williston serves as a hub for Canadian travelers.

