Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seven cars were vandalized at Bill Barth Ford’s Kia lot in Mandan last week.

Mandan Police say thieves likely targeted catalytic converters in the cars because the materials are valuable to scrap metal dealers.

Travis Barth, a part-owner of Bill Barth Ford, says thieves sawed out three catalytic converters, partially sawed out another catalytic converter, and took resonators from cars in the back of the lot.

He says this was the first time thieves went after both new and customer-owned vehicles.

“Not only is it frustrating that we have to spend that much money on a new vehicle and can’t sell it, but with the parts, there is really no estimated ship date. So, these vehicles end up sitting in the back lot waiting for parts to show up,” said Barth.

Barth says that replacing the part in one of the vehicles can cost around $2,500.

This instance was the third time that vehicles were vandalized on the lot. Barth says the dealership is consolidating vehicles in more visible locations to prevent this from happening again.

Employees reported the theft to Mandan police on June 8th.

Mandan Tire Center, Bismarck Tire Center, and Northwest Tire Inc. plan to offer catalytic converter engraving later this week.

