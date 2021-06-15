Some health experts warn upcoming flu season may be severe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota flu season has been an unusual one.

Last season there were just under 12,500 cases.

This season there were only 224.

Health Department officials say a variety of factors may have played a role in the low numbers.

Health officials say while influenza testing has continued, the positivity rate has decreased.

“We had state-wide masks mandates, school closures, business closures. People were more aware of their illness and may be more likely to go in and get tested, as well as there was likely just less flu circulating,” said North Dakota Department of Health Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Levi Schlosser.

While the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 likely lowered the threat of flu this season, some health experts warn that the upcoming flu season may be severe.

Richard Webby, an influenza specialist at Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, says when the flu returns, likely in the fall, the impact will be greater because our immunity has waned a bit.

“In terms of influenza, we’re really in uncharted territory. There is this possibility that it’s going to come back with a little bit more punch than perhaps we’ve seen over the last few years,” said Webby.

Webby says as we take off the masks and return to our everyday activities, we’ll be exposed to other respiratory viruses again.

Experts admit that flu activity is impossible to predict.

But Health Department officials recommend you get the flu shot when it’s available and practice personal hygiene.

