Progress of developing a recycling program in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Last year, the Minot City Council approved a recycling program for the city.

When Minot residents throw away their garbage It ends up here at the city landfill.

But a new recycling program could reduce waste and allow the city to get longer use out of the landfill.

The Minot City Council approved the program after taking a survey, which showed most residents do want to recycle.

“Level of support with no cost was 65 percent and support with a $2 to $3 cost was 55%,” said Minot Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson.

The cost to households that participate would be about $2 a month, and local environmental advocates said it’s a small price to pay.

“Especially when you consider the efforts that several people in the community and businesses in the community take to do their recycling, I think having a centralized program would be really nice,” said environmental advocate Tim Baumann.

The Public works department said they still need to purchase a compactor, trailers to haul the recycles out of state where they will be separated, and the transfer facility which will be located next to the Minot landfill.

“July 6 I will be back in front of council asking them for permission to go out for bids on the transfer facility,” said Sorenson.

In the meantime, there are other ways Minot residents can do their part to recycle.

“I would always just encourage people to refuse any waste or trash they don’t need and reduce reuse rot which is composting,” said Baumann.

The program is scheduled to be in place by early 2023.

The cost of the transfer facility will cost just over $1 million. That’s in addition to the cost of the other equipment needed for the program.

