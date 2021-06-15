Advertisement

Noem to resubmit Mount Rushmore fireworks display permit, calls Biden “hypocritical”

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
(South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she is resubmitting a permit application for a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore while calling President Joe Biden “hypocritical.”

The Biden administration is gearing up to host a Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington D.C. to mark the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery thus far.

Gov. Noem tweeted at President Biden “why are you being so hypocritical? You’re having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no?” on Tuesday.

The governor also tweeted that the state will resubmit its request to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

In April, Gov. Noem sued the Biden administration over the cancellation of the Mount Rushmore Independence Day fireworks celebration. The National Parks Service stated the fireworks show would not happen this year because there are too many health and safety risks associated with it. The lawsuit from Noem asked the court to instruct the Department of Interior to change its decision on the fireworks permit and order them to quickly issue a new permit to get the event reinstated.

In May, the court denied Noem’s request.

