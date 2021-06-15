Advertisement

ND’s national standing in oil might be slipping

North Dakota oil wells
North Dakota oil wells(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest industries might be slipping in the national rank.

Despite a strong economic rebound, another state got a head start for its oil markets, and it’s taking North Dakota’s position on the leaderboard.

Recently, there has been good news and bad news for North Dakota’s oil industry.

The good news is that production is slightly ahead of projections and prices are well above projections.

The bad news is that someone is doing better than we are: New Mexico.

“At the rate that they’re growing production, they’re gonna pass us unless our pace picks up. So with only eight frack crews running, we’re not going to keep up,” DMR Director Lynn Helms said.

According to the EIA, crude oil production in Texas stays at the top with more than 4.7 million barrels per day.

New Mexico has now taken over the second spot, with 1.1 million barrels daily.

This leaves North Dakota now in third with just over a million barrels per day.

“It’s not consistent with DMR’s official numbers. I think there’s some estimating that goes on. They receive reports and estimate a bit differently. Whereas, the statewide numbers should be the gold standard,” Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said.

But the impact could go much further than bragging rights.

A state’s standing in federally regulated industries like oil can impact its influence on national policies.

“It does make a big difference (with) who is in what place. Now, if you’re in the top three, it kind of is all about the same, but very significant differences between North Dakota and New Mexico in terms of federal agency impacts,” said Helms.

Among the bigger differences is who owns the land being drilled.

North Dakota is less than 4% federal land, while New Mexico is more than 30%.

And that will likely play a role in future federal land lease deals.

New Mexico’s Permian Basin has been gaining international attention over the past few years.

Industry leaders said their calmer winter allowed them to get a head start on production.

