National shortage, shipping costs present challenges for fireworks vendors and buyers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston vendors Explosive Enterprises and TNT Fireworks have begun unloading truckloads of fireworks.

Despite a national shortage, Williston vendors believe they are well stocked for the Fourth of July.

“I don’t think we will have any issues where we sell out. Certain items probably will, but overall I think it should be a good year,” said Adam Natwick with Explosive Enterprises.

“I’m confident we got more inventory than what’s needed,” said Terry Gaudreau with TNT Fireworks.

Prices on the bigger explosives will be higher than last year, mainly because of increased shipping costs and changes in Chinese regulation.

Most fireworks now have to be covered with a piece of wood, which limits the range if an accidental explosion occurs during shipping.

“That adds weight significantly and extra cost. The shipping is most of the cost of the fireworks and shipping has been through the roof this year. We’re looking at over two-and-a-half times what it cost to get a container last year just in shipping,” said Natwick.

People in smaller towns may have a harder time getting fireworks this year, forcing them to travel to bigger cities if they want to personally celebrate the holiday.

“All these little towns from out in Montana and everywhere else, if they don’t have somebody selling to them - which they aren’t going to because I already know a lot of these places have been calling just to find something - I think they will be coming here,” said Gaudreau.

While the area saw moisture last week, things are still very dry.

Officials are asking people to make sure to keep an eye on the fire index the night of the 4th.

Fireworks will only be banned in Williams County if the rating is very high, extreme, or if the county is under a red flag warning.

Fireworks in Williston go on sale on June 27. Vendors say to come as soon as possible, to not miss out on your favorites.

